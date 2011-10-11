SHANGHAI Oct 11 A frustrated Andy Roddick battled through to the third round of the Shanghai Masters by defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 7-5 on Tuesday.

The pressure got to the former world number one, who smashed his bag against his leg during a tense second set peppered with five breaks of serve.

"I felt like I was returning and hitting my forehand pretty well. Then all of a sudden, I'm was not putting a first serve in the court. So I was kind of annoyed. I felt like I was going backwards," the world number 15 told reporters.

"The guy doubles three times and lets you back in, then you donate it right back. That's not a recipe to win a match. But I got through it. I do that pretty well -- get through matches when everything isn't going perfectly."

Frenchman Gilles Simon, seeded eighth, thrashed Spain's Albert Montanes 6-1 6-1.

In other second round matches, Germany's Florian Mayer beat former world number three David Nalbandian 6-3 6-4 and seventh seed Nicolas Almagro defeated Spanish compatriot Tommy Robredo 7-5 6-3. Stanislas Wawrinka beat Donald Young 6-7 7-6 6-2.

Among first round clashes, ninth seed Serbian Janko Tipsarevic crashed out after losing two tiebreaks to Feliciano Lopez of Spain 7-6 7-6 while Austrian 14th seed Jurgen Melzer beat Croatia's Ivan Ljubicic 6-4 6-2.

First seed Rafa Nadal and Britain's world number four Andy Murray, who beat the Spaniard in the Japan final last Sunday, play their first matches on Wednesday. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer pulled out of the week-long tournament.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)