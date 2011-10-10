By Peter Simpson
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Oct 10 Andy Roddick avoided another
first round exit to rally past Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun 6-2 3-6 6-2
at the Shanghai Open on Monday.
The 10th seed enjoyed a sparkling start but world number 74
Lu elbowed his way back into the contest in the second set with
some superb backhand returns down the line.
Roddick, who crashed out in the Beijing Open first round
last week to Kevin Anderson, composed himself for the third set
which he sealed with a break of serve.
"He plays so high risk with a lot of breaks. I had more
break opportunities and didn't get them. But overall, I played
better," Roddick told reporters.
South African Anderson came unstuck in his first round game
at the Qi Zhong stadium, losing to Wimbledon quarter-finalist
Bernard Tomic 7-6 6-7 6-3.
Former world number three David Nalbandian beat Latvia's
Ernests Gulbis 7-5 6-4.
Spain's world number two Rafa Nadal and Britain's world
number four Andy Murray top the seeds in the event and enter the
draw later this week.
The week-long tournament has been hit by injury and fatigue
pullouts by several top players, including world number one
Novak Djokovic, world number three Roger Federer, Robin
Soderling and Gael Monfils.
