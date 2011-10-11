* Roddick beats Dimitrov 7-6 7-5
* Fish floored by Tomic
By Peter Simpson
SHANGHAI, Oct 11 Fifth seed Mardy Fish became
the first big casualty at the Shanghai Masters when he lost to
49th-ranked Bernard Tomic on Tuesday but fellow American Andy
Roddick did make the third round.
World number nine Fish began well but started overhitting
his returns and crumpled in the second before Australian Tomic
broke serve at 4-4 in the third and sealed a 4-6 6-1 6-4 win
with a crosscourt backhand.
A frustrated Roddick battled through by defeating
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 7-5.
The pressure got to the former world number one, who smashed
his bag against his leg during a tense second set peppered with
five breaks of serve.
"I felt like I was returning and hitting my forehand pretty
well. Then all of a sudden, I'm was not putting a first serve in
the court. So I was kind of annoyed. I felt like I was going
backwards," the world number 15 told reporters.
"The guy doubles three times and lets you back in, then you
donate it right back. That's not a recipe to win a match. But I
got through it. I do that pretty well -- get through matches
when everything isn't going perfectly."
Frenchman Gilles Simon, seeded eighth, thrashed Spain's
Albert Montanes 6-1 6-1.
In other second round matches, Germany's Florian Mayer beat
former world number three David Nalbandian 6-3 6-4 and seventh
seed Nicolas Almagro defeated Spanish compatriot Tommy Robredo
7-5 6-3. Stanislas Wawrinka beat Donald Young 6-7 7-6 6-2.
Among first round clashes, ninth seed Serbian Janko
Tipsarevic crashed out after losing two tiebreaks to Feliciano
Lopez of Spain 7-6 7-6 while Austrian 14th seed Jurgen Melzer
beat Croatia's Ivan Ljubicic 6-4 6-2.
First seed Rafa Nadal and Britain's world number four Andy
Murray, who beat the Spaniard in the Japan final last Sunday,
play their first matches on Wednesday. Novak Djokovic and Roger
Federer pulled out of the week-long tournament.
