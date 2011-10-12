* Tsonga beaten by Nishikori
* Easy first win for Nadal
* Defending champion Murray gets walkover
(Adds Nadal quotes)
By Peter Simpson
SHANGHAI, Oct 12 Fourth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
suffered an unexpected defeat in his opening match at the
Shanghai Masters on Wednesday when he was beaten 6-7 6-4 6-4 by
Japanese Kei Nishikori.
Top seed Rafael Nadal produced a whirlwind opener to beat
Spanish compatriot Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3 6-2, while
defending champion Andy Murray got a walkover into the third
round after his Russian opponent Dmitry Tursunov retired with a
thigh injury.
Frenchman Tsonga, still smarting from defeat by Czech Tomas
Berdych in the Beijing semi-finals on Saturday, had hoped to
pick up points to help him secure one of the eight places in the
ATP world tour finals in London next month.
Nishikori, ranked 47th in the world, had other ideas,
however, and, despite needing treatment from the trainer, came
back from a break down in the third set to beat Tsonga, who
started the week ranked eighth.
It was Nishikori's best performance at an ATP World Masters
1000 event and only his second win over a top-10 player in 11
attempts.
"Today my opponent was just better than me," Tsonga said.
"I have more points than all my opponents (in the qualifying
race) so, of course, for the moment I'm confident. I will take
some rest and then I will come back to qualify."
With an unexpected day off, world number four Murray watched
from the stands as Nadal whipped through his first set.
Nadal, clearly annoyed by noisy latecomers in the stands at
the Qi Zhong Stadium centre court, tied the floundering
Garcia-Lopez in knots with thundering forehands and backhand
returns.
"I had a comfortable victory with two sets," said Nadal. "I
didn't play my best match but it is unbelievable the conditions
can change from Tokyo to here. The ball is completely different.
"Something must change because is too dangerous for the
shoulders," he said, echoing Murray's complaints on Tuesday
about constant changes of ball designs during the Asian swing of
the ATP tour.
The 25-year-old Nadal, who lost to Murray in Sunday's Tokyo
final, is eager to turn around what, by his high standards, has
been a disappointing season and reclaim the rankings top spot
from Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who is missing Shanghai because of
injury.
So far this season, Nadal has taken three title wins from 10
finals, a dip in form from 2010 when he took seven from a
possible nine.
Murray, who had a first-round bye, will now get his title
defence underway in the third round when he plays Switzerland's
Stanislas Wawrinka, the world number 19.
Third-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer overcame tenacious
Canadian Milos Raonic 7-5 7-6 in the second round while, in
another all-Spanish battle, Juan Carlos Ferrero beat 16th seed
Fernando Verdasco 4-6 6-3 6-2.
Sixth seed Berdych kept up the momentum from his Beijing
title win to defeat compatriot Radek Stepanek 6-4 6-3.
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis