SHANGHAI Oct 14 Novak Djokovic exacted revenge on Andy Murray for his U.S. Open final defeat by outlasting the Briton 5-7 7-6 6-3 to win the Shanghai Masters tennis title on Sunday.

The Serbian saved five match points in the second set, including four in the tiebreak, to force a tense decider.

The world number two then broke Murray, winner in Shanghai for the last two years, in the seventh game and again at 5-3, prevailing on his third match point to triumph when his opponent went long.

Djokovic had lost to Murray in their last two meetings, the U.S. Open final at Flushing Meadows in September in which the Scot secured his first grand-slam triumph, and the semi-finals of the Olympics in London. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, Editing by Clare Fallon)