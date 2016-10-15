SHANGHAI Oct 15 World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a shock 6-4 6-4 loss to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Saturday.

Serbian Djokovic, 12-times grand slam champion, made 29 unforced errors against the 15th seed and converted just two of nine break points.

He saved three match points before Bautista Agut broke his serve for the fourth time to wrap up victory in one hour 48 minutes.

Bautista Agut, who beat Djokovic for the first time in six attempts, will face world number two Andy Murray or France's Gilles Simon in the final on Sunday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)