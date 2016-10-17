Oct 17 Nick Kyrgios has been banned for eight tournament weeks for his conduct during his defeat at the Shanghai Masters, the governing body for men's tennis (ATP) said on Monday.

"The suspension will be reduced to three tournament weeks upon agreement that the player enters a plan of care under the direction of a sports psychologist..." the ATP said in a statement.

Kyrgios has also been slapped with an addition $25,000 fine for his "conduct contrary to the Integrity of the Game", it added. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)