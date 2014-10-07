Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
SHANGHAI Oct 7 Rafa Nadal will play in this week's Shanghai Masters despite being diagnosed with appendicitis which will require a surgery, the world number two said on Tuesday.
The Spaniard went to hospital on Sunday after complaining of stomach pains and was given antibiotics which seem to have worked as the 28-year-old, after two days of resting in his hotel room, had a 45-minute practice at the Qizhong Tennis Center.
"I was in the hospital on Sunday," said Nadal who begins his Shanghai campaign against compatriot Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday.
"Yesterday the nurse came to my room to give me the treatment again. Today I was at the hospital in the morning again. I had again the antibiotics. It seems like everything is under control now.
"I'm not going to go for surgery. That's great news for me today. That's why I'm here practising for 45 minutes and trying to play tomorrow. But obviously I am not in my best condition.
"The positive thing is I am feeling better today than yesterday. Yesterday I felt a little bit better than the day before. I hope tomorrow I will feel better than today."
Nadal said he would consult his doctors back in Mallorca before deciding when to remove his appendix.
"I have to talk with my doctors when I get back home. It is true that the doctor here told me that (eventually) I have to take it out. Because when you have it once, the normal thing is that it is going to come back. Sooner or later I have to take it out." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.