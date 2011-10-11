SHANGHAI, Oct 11 - Andy Murray rowed back on suggestions
that players could strike over the crowded tennis calendar,
saying on Tuesday that he and his rivals had been unfairly
portrayed as spoilt.
"Me, and not any of the players I know, want to strike," the
world number four told his pre-tournament news conference at the
Shanghai Masters.
Murray, who is defending his title in Shanghai, said his
suggestion last month that players would consider striking had
been blown out of proportion.
"When I said it was a possibility, I didn't expect that to
be such a massive (media issue)," the Scot said. "It's so far
away from being at that level. The players haven't even sat down
and talked."
In his remarks to the BBC last month, Murray had said the
players, unhappy at being required to play so many tournaments,
might discuss strike action when they met up in Shanghai.
However, on Tuesday, the Scot adopted a more measured tone.
"I don't really want to go into much detail. I have nothing
really to say... The last time I did, it was turned into a
massive hoopla," he said.
"The players, I think, are maybe coming across as being
spoilt when I don't think that is the case."
He said the Players' Council would try to organise a meeting
"before the end of the year".
"Whether it happens or not... It's quite a tough thing to do
because there's a lot of players to coordinate."
Earlier, world number two Rafael Nadal was equally vague
when asked if players would discuss the calendar this week.
"I don't think it is the right time to talk about this. Any
information you need to know, you will know. There is something
there, but I don't want to talk about it, especially when
nothing is clear. (So) not talking is better than talking," he
said.
ABSENT PLAYERS
The Spaniard dismissed suggestions that talks could not go
ahead without the presence of the Players Council's president,
world number three Roger Federer, who pulled out of the Shanghai
tournament citing fatigue.
"I am the vice president and I am here. That is not the
problem in my opinion. I said maybe some things are happening,
but I am not a hundred percent sure about what's going on.
"I don't want to say anything because if I say something
right now, it might not happen later."
Nadal said he was in touch with "a lot of players" and that
they had discussed changing the calendar.
"The important thing is that, yes, I can say most of us,
almost everyone, is in the same way of thinking. So we have
power. Now we'll have to find what we really want for the future
and make that happen if possible."
Top players are required to compete in all four grand slams,
eight Masters 1000 events, the season-ending World Tour Finals
and a handful of lower-tier tournaments. Many also opt to play
in the Davis Cup team competition.
Last year, the Shanghai event featured the world's top 16
players but this year four of the top 10 are absent through
injury, fatigue or illness, including Federer and world number
one Novak Djokovic.
"I think if there were a few extra weeks off, a few less
tournaments, then that would help," said Murray, who is seeded
second behind Nadal this week.
Murray, who will begin his Shanghai defence against Russian
Dmitry Tursunov, was also unhappy that balls were not
standardised at tournaments.
"The balls that we have played with over the last three
weeks - every one of them is just completely different. I think
that's something that I would like to see changed, to have more
consistency in the balls.
"It's almost like playing a different game," said Murray,
who beat Nadal to win the Japan Open on Sunday, a week after
winning in Bangkok.
"If you asked a golfer to change balls every single week,
they'd be hitting balls 20 yards too far and hitting shots all
over the place."
A spokesman for the men's Association of Tennis
Professionals (ATP) said the body was unsure if a players'
meeting would happen this week.
"We have had talks at the U.S. Open and have such player
discussions on a regular basis. We believe the players should
have a big voice in the scheduling," he added.
