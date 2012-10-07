Tennis-Basilashvili one step away from breaking Georgia's ATP duck
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Shanghai Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-3 6-4 16-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-2 6-4
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
