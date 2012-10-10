UPDATE 5-Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles round 1 results
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday
1-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Benoit Paire (France) 5-7 6-3 6-2
6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 6-4 7-6(2)
Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-4 0-6 6-1
Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands) 6-3 6-2
Gilles Simon (France) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 3-6 6-3 6-4
