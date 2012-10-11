Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Shanghai Masters Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Thursday Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 6-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 6-2 6-1 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 13-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-0 10-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 3-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-2 6-2 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 6-3 4-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-2 7-6(2)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1