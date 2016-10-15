Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Shanghai Masters Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Gilles Simon (France) 6-4 6-3 15-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
* Recaptures world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)