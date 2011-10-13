Oct 13 Shanghai Masters men's singles third round results on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 15-Florian Mayer (Germany) beat 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-3 Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat 8-Gilles Simon (France) 6-2 2-6 7-6(8) 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 13-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 3-6 6-3 Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 7-6(6) 4-6 6-3 3-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) 1-6 7-5 6-2 12-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 5-7 6-1 6-0 10-Andy Roddick (U.S.) beat 7-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-3 6-4

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien and Tom Pilcher; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)