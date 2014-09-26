Sept 26 Andy Murray moved a step closer to his
first title in more than a year with a 6-3 7-5 defeat of
Slovakian Lukas Lacko to reach the semi-finals of the Shenzen
Open on Friday.
The Briton, trophy-less since winning Wimbledon last year,
eased past the world number 85 to set up a clash with
Argentina's Juan Monaco who earlier ousted French third seed
Richard Gasquet 7-6(7) 6-4.
Murray is facing a battle to qualify for the year-ending ATP
World Tour Finals and needs a healthy haul of points from his
remaining events this year to make the eight-man London finale.
His cause was boosted earlier in the week when Spain's David
Ferrer, one of the players he is vying with for one of the five
remaining slots, crashed out early.
Murray, ranked 11th in the ATP world rankings and also in
the Race standings, took a wildcard to compete in Shenzen and it
could prove a fruitful decision seeing as he is now clear
favourite to land the indoor title.
Should he win the title he would move to 10th in the
standings but would still need to overhaul the likes of Canadian
Milos Raonic and Czech Tomas Berdych, as well as Ferrer, to make
sure of appearing at the year-ender.
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have already
booked their London tickets with Australian Open winner
Stanislas Wawrinka, U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic and Japan's Kei
Nishikori well on the way to joining them, leaving a fight for
the two remaining places.
The other semi-final in Shenzen will be between Spain's
Tommy Robredo, who beat Italian Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3,
and Colombian Santiago Giraldo who beat Serbia's Viktor Troicki
in straight sets.
THE RACE TO LONDON:
1 Novak Djokovic 8150-qualified
2 Roger Federer 7020-qualified
3 Rafa Nadal 6645-qualified
4 Stanislas Wawrinka 4795
5 Marin Cilic 3935
6 Kei Nishikori 3675
7 David Ferrer 3535
8 Tomas Berdych 3510
- - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Milos Raonic 3440
10 Grigor Dimitrov 3335
11 Andy Murray 3155
12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 2650
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Ossian Shine)