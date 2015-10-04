Oct 4 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic will face Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Monday after both men won their rain-delayed semi-finals.

The two semis were originally scheduled to be played on Saturday but were postponed because of a typhoon. Tournament organisers had hoped to play the semis and final on Sunday but were thwarted by more foul weather in southern China.

Both semis were repeatedly interrupted by long rain delays but were eventually completed on Sunday night.

Top seed Berdych defeated Spain's Tommy Robredo 6-1 6-4 while Garcia-Lopez fought back to beat Croatia's 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 1-6 7-5 6-3.

"It is what it is," Berdych said. "We can't do anything about the weather. "Many years ago I played a final on a Monday and it was very similar to today. Otherwise, we'd have to call it off and there would be no winner."

Enjoying one of his best seasons as a professional, the 32-year-old Garcia-Lopez has already won two titles this year, the Zagreb Indoors and the Romanian Open, while Berdych will be chasing his first this season after losing finals in Qatar, Rotterdam and Monte Carlo.

"I tried to win the three previous finals this year," he said. "And I will try to do the same tomorrow." (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar)