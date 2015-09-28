UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nishikori survives Miami marathon, Raonic withdraws
* Hamstring injury sidelines Raonic (Recasts with Nishikori win)
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Shenzhen Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday John Millman (Australia) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 7-6(7) 2-0 (Gulbis retired) Austin Krajicek (U.S.) beat James Duckworth (Australia) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-1
March 26 Third-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada withdrew from the Miami Open on Sunday with a hamstring injury.