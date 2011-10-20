PARIS Oct 20 Defending champion Robin Soderling has pulled out of next month's Paris Masters because of illness, organisers said on Thursday.

World number six Soderling is suffering from the viral infection mononucleosis and has not played since he won in Bastad last July.

The Swede's withdrawal will jeopardise his chances of playing in the ATP Tour Finals in London next month for which three of the eight places are still up for grabs.

Soderling has been replaced in the Paris draw by Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.

The Paris Masters, which will go a long way to deciding who else qualifies for the prestigious season-ender in London, will be played from Nov 7-13.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman) (Reporting by Martyn Herman)