UPDATE 5-Tennis-Montpellier International men's singles round 2 results
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) 6-1 6-2 Benoit Paire (France) beat 5-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-4 7-6(5) Kenny De Schepper (France) beat Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 7-6(9) 7-6(2) 3-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 7-5 6-2 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Aljaz Bedene (Britain) 7-5 3-6 6-4 Jeremy Chardy (