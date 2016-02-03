Tennis-Biel/Bienne Open women's singles final result
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the Biel/Bienne Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-4 7-6(6)
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 3-Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Mirza Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-3 6-4 7-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-3 2-6 7-6(4) Round 1 Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) beat Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bulgaria) 6-3 2-6 6-3 Daniel Brands (Germany) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 7-6(5) 6-3 8-Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 6-2 7-5
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the Biel/Bienne Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-4 7-6(6)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) 5-7 6-4 6-2 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 1-Jack Sock (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-3