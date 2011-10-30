ST PETERSBURG Oct 30 Croatia's Marin Cilic beat
Serbian Janko Tipsarevic 6-3 3-6 6-2 in the St Petersburg Open
final on Sunday to claim his first title in nearly two years.
After splitting the first two sets, the fourth seed, who had
lost his three previous finals this year, reeled off the last
four games of the decider to seal his first victory since
February, 2010 in Zagreb.
Tipsarevic, aiming for his second title in as many weeks
after triumphing in Moscow having won eight matches in a row,
finally ran out of steam against the persistent 23-year-old.
The second seed was broken twice in the final set, conceding
defeat after two hours 17 minutes.
"I must say that I felt very tired by the third set,"
Tipsarevic told reporters. "However, Marin just played better
than me today and fully deserved his victory."
Despite the defeat, the 13-ranked Serbian still has an
outside chance of claming one of the last three remaining spots
in the season-ending World Tour finals next month.
(Writing by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Mark Meadows)
