Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the St Petersburg Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat 2-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 4-6 6-3 8-Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Round 1 Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat 5-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-4 Michal Przysiezny (Poland) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 3-6 6-4 6-3 Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-3 6-4 Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 3-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-4 7-6(4) Konstantin Kravchuk (Russia) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat Mikhail Elgin (Russia) 6-0 6-1
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5