Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the St Petersburg Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 2-6 6-3 6-2 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Alexander Bublik (Russia) 6-4 6-0 Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0 Alexandre Sidorenko (France) beat 6-Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-5 6-2
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
* Recaptures world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)