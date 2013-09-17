Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles round 2 results
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4
Sept 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the St Petersburg Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-1 6-4 Juergen Zopp (Estonia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 6-1 3-6 6-3 4-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 7-6(3) 7-6(3) 8-Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 6-4 3-6 7-5 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Mikhail Biryukov (Russia) 6-4 6-1 1-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Dominic Inglot (Britain) 6-4 6-4
ACAPULCO, March 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Playing for the first time since his early ouster at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic posted a straight-sets victory Tuesday in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.