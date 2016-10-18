Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stockholm Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Tobias Kamke (Germany) beat Elias Ymer (Sweden) 6-4 6-0 Mikael Ymer (Sweden) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-2 6-1 Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 4-6 6-3 6-3 Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 3-6 7-6(1) 6-3 Gastao Elias (Portugal) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-2 6-1
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
* Recaptures world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)