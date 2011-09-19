LONDON, Sept 19 The world's leading players are
"not afraid" of going on strike unless officials heed their
calls to improve the crammed tennis calendar as soon as
possible, Andy Murray warned on Monday.
For years athletes such as 10-times grand slam champion Rafa
Nadal have complained about the punishing schedule they have to
undertake every season, with the top players required to compete
in all the four grand slams, eight Masters 1000 events, the
season-ending World Tour Finals and a handful of lower-tier
tournaments.
Matters came to a head during the U.S. Open when bad weather
forced players in the bottom half of the draw -- which featured
both Nadal and Murray -- to play three singles matches in three
days just to reach the semi-finals.
Murray now feels that a jam-packed schedule planned by those
who do not actually go out and wield their rackets
day-in-and-day-out is no longer acceptable and the time has come
for the players to revolt.
Asked if taking strike action will be discussed when the
players meet up for the Shanghai Masters next month, the British
world number four told the BBC: "It's a possibility. I know from
speaking to some players they're not afraid of doing that.
"Let's hope it doesn't come to that but I'm sure the players
will consider it.
"If we come up with a list of things we want changed, and
everyone is in agreement but they don't happen, then we need to
have some say in what goes on in our sport. At the moment we
don't.
"We'll sit down, talk about it with the Association of
Tennis Professionals (ATP) and International Tennis Federation
(ITF), see if they will come to a compromise and, if not, we'll
go from there.
"We just want things to change, really small things. Two or
three weeks during the year, a few less tournaments each year,
which I don't think is unreasonable."
Last November ATP chief Adam Helfant announced that the
season would be trimmed by two weeks and a seven-week off-season
will be in place from 2012 to placate the players who believe
the current schedule is too long.
While the move meant certain tournaments will be
re-scheduled, the amount of events will remain unchanged as will
player commitments.
RECHARGE BATTERIES
The governing body of women's tennis shortened the WTA
season several years ago, ensuring their top draws such as
Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will have a chance to
recharge their batteries during the Nov. 7-Jan. 2 2012 off
season.
In contrast players such as Nadal, who is expected to
feature in the Davis Cup final against Argentina, will not get a
chance to put his feet up until Dec. 5 and will be back in
action again in the first week of January.
"Right now it takes so long to change things," said Murray.
"To get another change implemented may take five or six
years at the rate things are going and then all of us will be
done (retired). We want it to happen sooner rather than later."
ITF president Francesco Ricci Bitti said last week that
Nadal's quibbles over the Davis Cup scheduling were
"inconsistent", saying players voted for the current dates in
2009 and went against the ITF's wishes.
"The players should and do have a major say in how the game
is run, which is one of the key reasons the ATP Tour was formed
as an equal partnership between players and tournaments," the
ATP said in a statement.
"The health and wellbeing of the players is paramount, and
the ATP has implemented a number of changes to address player
health concerns in recent years –- including reducing draw sizes
of ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events, giving byes to the top
eight seeds, and eliminating five-set finals.
"We remain committed to working with the players and other
governing bodies to continue to address these issues."
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)