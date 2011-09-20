LONDON, Sept 20 Top players threatening to
strike in protest at a crowded schedule should stop living in a
dream world, according to former Wimbledon champion Michael
Stich.
Rumblings of discontent have surfaced in recent weeks with
world number four Andy Murray claiming on Monday that leading
players were "not afraid" to consider strike action.
The jam-packed calendar has long been an issue and leading
players will meet at the Shanghai Masters next month to discuss
their grievances. However, Stich believes they have little to
complain about.
"I don't think it's a big issue," the German, who won
Wimbledon in 1991, told the BBC. "I think the players forget
that all the tournaments out there provide them with jobs.
"They are not playing more than 10 or 15 years ago. It's
just like they are running after exhibitions, they are trying to
make more money and don't even fulfil their commitments to the
smaller tournaments some times.
"They have a shorter season than we used to have. I played
singles and doubles and you look at guys like Stefan Edberg they
played singles and doubles at grand slams and they never
complained, they loved it, it was their job.
"Murray doesn't even play four rounds of Davis Cup
throughout the year. It's not down to the tournaments and the
ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), it's down to the
players themselves. Perhaps they need to look out for their
bodies and pick their tournaments better?
"They seem to want to play less but have more prize money
and have more influence on the schedule. It's not a dream world
out there it's a job and if you take that on you have to deal
with the situations you find."
Stich, who also won the Wimbledon and Olympic doubles
titles, said crowded tournament schedule allowed lower-ranked
players to earn a living.
"They should never forget that it's a partnership," added
Stich. "If they go on strike they should think what about if the
tournaments went on strike because then they wouldn't have a
job, no income and no career.
"They should get into discussions that are reasonable, which
is happening, but to go on strike is not a good solution."
Currently, top-ranked players are obliged to play all four
grand slams, eight Masters Series events, the ATP World Tour
finals should they qualify and a handful of smaller ATP
tournaments. On top of that they also have Davis Cup commitments
to their countries.
Things came to a head this month at the U.S. Open when bad
weather forced players in the bottom half of the draw, which
featured both Murray and Rafa Nadal, to play three singles
matches in three days just to reach the semi-finals.
While there was little any one could do to stop the rain,
Murray said he felt the sport's organisers needed to listen to
the concerns of the players over the schedule.
"If we come up with a list of things we want changed, and
everyone is in agreement but they don't happen, then we need to
have some say in what goes on in our sport. At the moment we
don't," Briton Murray said on Monday.
"We'll sit down, talk about it with the Association of
Tennis Professionals (ATP) and International Tennis Federation
(ITF), see if they will come to a compromise and, if not, we'll
go from there.
"We just want things to change, really small things. Two or
three weeks during the year, a few less tournaments each year,
which I don't think is unreasonable."
Last November ATP chief Adam Helfant announced that the
season would be trimmed by two weeks and a seven-week off-season
will be in place from 2012.
This year world number two Nadal could find himself playing
in December in the Davis Cup final with the 2012 season
beginning less than a month later.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)