UPDATE 1-Tennis-No cakewalk as Federer wins opening Miami match
March 25 Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
June 14 Rafa Nadal claimed his first grasscourt title for five years when he beat Serbian Victor Troicki 7-6(3) 6-3 to win the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on Sunday.
The Spaniard, seeded one, produced some sparkling tennis in the sunshine, serving solidly throughout and snatching the one break point that came his way in the second set.
It was only his second title of a disappointing year.
There was precious little between the players and eighth seed Troicki did little wrong other than fail to convert the one break point opportunity he was offered.
Nadal, whose last grasscourt title came at Wimbledon in 2010, the second of his titles at the All England Club, will now continue his warmup for Wimbledon at the Aegon Championships at London's Queen's Club next week. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Saturday 15-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-4 26-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat 5-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-0 6-3 6-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat 30-Zhang Shuai (China) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) beat 17-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 4-6 6-0 6-3 Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) 6-1 6