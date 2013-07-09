Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 4-6 6-1 6-1 Nils Langer (Germany) beat Robin Kern (Germany) 3-6 6-4 6-3 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Alexander Ward (Britain) 6-3 7-6(5) Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 6-Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Andreas Beck (Germany) 6-4 3-6 6-1 Gael Monfils (France) beat Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) 7-6(0) 6-4 Victor Hanescu (Romania) beat Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 3-6 6-3 7-6(7) Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) beat Daniel Munoz (Spain) 6-7(6) 6-3 6-4 Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 7-Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-1 2-6 6-0 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 5-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-1 6-2 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Lucas Gomez (Mexico) 6-1 6-1
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Renata Zarazua (Mexico) 7-5 6-7(1) 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Chloe Paquet (France) 6-2 6-1 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 8-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Jamie Loeb (U.S.) 2-6 6-1 6-3 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) b