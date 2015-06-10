UPDATE 5-Tennis-Miami men's singles round 2 results
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 22-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-3 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Andrey Rublev (Russia) 6-3 6-2 8-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Darian King (Barbados) 7-5 6-1 24-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 7-6(3) 7-6(1) Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat 27-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-2 6-3 1-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Horacio