Tennis-Kvitova enters French Open draw
April 17 Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has entered the draw for next month's French Open four months after suffering a serious hand injury, she said on Monday.
June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 7-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 6-4 3-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 3-6 7-6(7) 6-4
April 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Monte Carlo Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 4-6 6-3 6-4 15-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 13-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(0) 6-7(4) 6-3 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 1-6 6-3 6-4 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Daniel Evans (Britain) 7-5 6-1 Nicolas Al