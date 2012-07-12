Tennis-Buenos Aires Open men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (Germany) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 4-6 7-6(8) 6-3 Pavol Cervenak (Slovakia) beat 8-Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 3-Bernard Tomic (Australia) 7-6(6) 6-3 2-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Tobias Kamke (Germany) 6-2 6-3
Feb 18 Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Result from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Final on Saturday 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-3 6-4