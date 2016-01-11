Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Sydney International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat John Millman (Australia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Maximilian Marterer (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Jordan Thompson (Australia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-2 4-0 (Klizan retired) 5-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-4 4-6 6-2 Alexander Sarkissian (U.S.) beat Simone Bolelli (Italy) 6-2 7-6(5)
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1