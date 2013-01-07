Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Sydney International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 8-Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 5-7 7-5 6-1 Julien Benneteau (France) beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-3 5-7 6-2 5-Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 6-2 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat James Duckworth (Australia) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5