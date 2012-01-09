- Jan 9 Sydney International men's
s ingles first round results on Monday (prefix number
denotes seeding)
Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-1
3-6 6-3
Bobby Reynolds (U.S.) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 7-5 6-3
Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat James Duckworth (Australia) 6-2
6-2
Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-3 2-6
6-3
Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 3-6
7-6(2) 7-5
Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 7-6(4) 7-5
