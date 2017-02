Jan 13 Sydney International men's singles semi-final results on Friday.

Julien Benneteau (France) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-4 6-4

Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 7-6(12) 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

