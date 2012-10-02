Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Japan Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Tatsuma Ito (Japan) beat 5-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(4) 7-6(5) Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-2 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 7-6(3) 7-5 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(7) 6-4 Alejandro Falla (Colombia) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 6-2 Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-4 7-5 8-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 4-6 6-2 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 6-1 7-5 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-2 6-4
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.