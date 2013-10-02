Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Japan Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 8-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 6-3 7-6(2) Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat Michal Przysiezny (Poland) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 Ivan Dodig (Croatia) beat 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 7-6(5) 1-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-2 6-2 Round 1 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(6) 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-4 7-6(0)
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-2