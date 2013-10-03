Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Japan Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-0 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-4 6-3 6-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-4 6-2 Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) beat Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 7-5 6-4
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3