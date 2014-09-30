Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Japan Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Michal Przysiezny (Poland) beat 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4-6 7-5 7-6(9) Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 7-5 5-7 6-4 Tatsuma Ito (Japan) beat 1-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-5 6-2 Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 7-5 4-1 (Roger-Vasselin retired) Gilles Simon (France) beat 6-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 4-6 7-6(7) 2-1 (Bautista retired) Donald Young (U.S.) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-4 6-2 Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 7-5 4-1 (Nieminen retired)