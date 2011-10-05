Oct 5 Results from Japan Open m en's s ingles matches in Tokyo on Wednesday (* denotes new result, prefix number denotes seeding):

Second round

*Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Tatsuma Ito (Japan) 6-7 (4) 6-1 7-5 4-Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-2 6-4

First round

2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-4 Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat 6-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6 (6) 6-7 (3) 7-5

