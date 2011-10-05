Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Oct 5 Results from Japan Open m en's s ingles matches in Tokyo on Wednesday (* denotes new result, prefix number denotes seeding):
Second round
*Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Tatsuma Ito (Japan) 6-7 (4) 6-1 7-5 4-Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-2 6-4
First round
2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-4 Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat 6-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6 (6) 6-7 (3) 7-5
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.