Tennis-Sofia Open men's singles round 1 results
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Alexandar Lazarov (Bulgaria) 7-6(0) 6-2
Oct 7 Results from the Japan Open men's singles quarter-final matches on Friday 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat David Nalbandian (Argentina) 6-4 7-5 3-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 7-Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-6(3) 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 7-6(6) 6-3 4-Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1
Feb 6 Canada's Denis Shapovalov was left mortified after joining tennis's hall of infamy on Sunday, offering an apology and promising that he would learn from his momentary explosion of temper that left a Davis Cup umpire needing a visit to hospital.
