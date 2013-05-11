MADRID May 11 Australian Bernard Tomic, whose father and coach John is due to appear in a Madrid court on Tuesday to answer a charge of causing criminal injury, has pulled out of this week's Rome Masters, the ATP said on Saturday.

John Tomic has been suspended from ATP events after he was involved in an altercation with his son's practice partner in a Madrid street last weekend.

Tomic told a Madrid court on Monday he had acted in self-defence when he butted practice coach Thomas Drouet in face, breaking his nose, and the pair were ordered to appear at another hearing on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Madrid's central Paseo de la Castellana street last Saturday and Tomic was later taken into custody at his hotel by Spanish police. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)