TORONTO Aug 3 World number one Roger Federer
has withdrawn from next week's Toronto Masters, saying he needs
a rest after a busy schedule which includes Sunday's Olympic
men's singles final, Tennis Canada said on Friday.
The absence of the 17-times grand slam winner was announced
a day after world number three Rafa Nadal withdrew from the Aug.
4-12 tournament with a knee injury and robs the event of two of
its biggest attractions.
"I have always enjoyed playing there but after a long
stretch of tournaments, I will need some time to recover,"
Federer said in a statement. "I look forward to coming back to
Canada next year."
Federer's decision came shortly after he defeated Argentine
Juan Martin del Potro 3-6 7-6 19-17 in the Olympic men's
semi-final on Friday, which was the longest men's three-set
match played in the professional era.
The 30-year-old Swiss will play either world number two
Novak Djokovic from Serbia or Britain's Andy Murray in Sunday's
final.
Additional main draw withdrawals for the Toronto Masters
include David Ferrer (Spain), Gael Monfils (France) and Fernando
Verdasco (Spain).
In an bid to avoid withdrawals stemming from participation
in the London Games, the Toronto field was trimmed to 48 players
from 56 with the top 16 seeds receiving first-round byes.
