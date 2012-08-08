By Frank Pingue
| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 8 Andy Murray battled some leg pain
but showed no signs of Olympic hangover as the gold medallist
moved into the last 16 of the Toronto Masters while a fatigued
Juan Martin del Potro was one of three seeds ousted Wednesday.
Murray, playing his first match since beating world number
one Roger Federer in the gold medal match at the London Games on
Sunday, called out a trainer late in a 6-1 6-3 win over Italian
Flavio Cipolla, which he later attributed to a change of playing
surfaces from grass to hardcourt.
The Briton, who appeared to hurt himself while chasing down
a forehand, received about five minutes of massage on his left
quadriceps while leading the final set 3-2 and failed to move
around the court as well the rest of the way.
Still, the second seed, who is scheduled to face big-serving
Canadian Milos Raonic in the third round, managed to chase down
drop shots and held serve throughout the 82-minute match.
Third seed Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the highest
seeded player to get eliminated on Wednesday as he fell 6-4 7-6
to compatriot Jeremy Chardy.
Del Potro, whose Olympic semi-final loss to Federer five
days ago was the longest men's three-set match played in the
professional era, admitted fatigue got the better of him during
a 6-4 7-6 loss to Czech Radek Stepanek.
"It's not easy to play after a big effort in the Olympics,"
the sixth seeded Argentine told reporters. "Now I need time to
recover my body if I want to stay healthy."
Del Potro, who was playing his first match since beating
Novak Djokovic for the bronze medal at the Olympics on Sunday,
also said he had no doubt he would be ready for the Aug.
27-Sept. 9 U.S. Open, where he won his sole grand slam in 2009.
In other action, fourth seed Tomas Berdych avoided a scare
by rallying for a 6-7 6-4 6-4 win over Julien Benneteau in a
match that lasted just over three hours, while 15th seed Florian
Mayer of Germany fell 6-3 6-4 to Spain's Marcel Granollers.
Fifth seed Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia was a 7-6 6-4 winner
over Russia's Mikhail Youzhny and Croatian 10th seed Marin Cilic
breezed by Greece's Marcos Baghdatis 7-5 6-3.
Defending champion Djokovic is scheduled to play Australian
Bernard Tomic later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)