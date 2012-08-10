TORONTO Aug 10 Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the final eight of the Toronto Masters with a 6-4 6-4 win over American Sam Querrey on Friday but will get little time to rest as rainy weather wreaked havoc on the schedule.

With organisers trying to make up for Thursday's washout, the top-seeded Serbian is scheduled on court following a 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) quarter-final match between Spain's Marcel Granollers and fifth-seed Serbian Janko Tipsarevic.

That gives Djokovic about four hours of rest on Friday following a 75-minute match with Querrey that was interrupted by a three-hour delay before concluding at 5:07 p.m.

When he takes the court, Djokovic will face Tommy Haas, a 2-6 6-4 6-1 winner over Czech Radek Stepanek, giving the German even less time before facing the world number two.

In other action, Tipsarevic beat 10th seed Marin Cilic 6-2 6-4 to set up a last eight showdown with Granollers, a 6-1 6-4 winner over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

American 11th seed Mardy Fish dumped seventh seed Juan Monaco of Argentina 2-6 6-1 6-4 to set up a quarter-final match with Richard Gasquet, a 6-4 6-2 winner over fourth seed Tomas Berdych.

Canadian Milos Raonic, who had a walkover to the quarters after Olympic singles champion Andy Murray withdrew because of a knee injury, is scheduled to face either eighth-seeded American John Isner or 12th-seeded German Philipp Kohlschreiber. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)