* Serb plays twice within a matter of hours

* Poor weather causes backlog (recasts with late matches)

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Aug 10 Defending champion Novak Djokovic, playing his second match in four hours, stormed into the semis of the Toronto Masters on Friday while Canadian Milos Raonic failed to deliver a similar outcome for the home crowd.

Djokovic, who was among several players playing two matches to make up for Thursday's washout, defeated German Tommy Haas 6-3 3-6 6-3 hours after dispatching American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4 in a contest interrupted by a three-hour rain delay.

The top-seeded Serbian, who needed 2-1/2 hours to get by Haas, will next face fifth-seeded compatriot Janko Tipsarevic, who kicked off the evening session with a 6-4 6-4 win over Spain's Marcel Granollers.

Tipsarevic had reached the last eight by beating Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-2 6-4 earlier on Friday.

Raonic, playing in his home tournament for the first time since breaking into the world's top 25, fell 7-6 6-4 to eighth-seed American John Isner, who earlier edged Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The big-serving Canadian was on court for the first time since Tuesday, having been handed a walkover to the quarter-finals after Olympic singles champion Andy Murray pulled out due to injury.

While Raonic managed 13 aces in the match, Isner controlled the rallies, clinching the match with a volley to the open court after one of his own booming serves left the 16th seed well out of position.

Isner will now face Frenchman Richard Gasquet, a 5-7 6-1 6-1 winner over American Mardy Fish. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by John O'Brien)