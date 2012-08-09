* Murray suffers knee injury in Wednesday's match
* Was playing just three days after Olympic triumph
By Frank Pingue
TORONTO, Aug 9 Britain's Andy Murray pulled out
of the Toronto Masters on Thursday with a left knee injury which
he suffered only three days after winning gold in the Olympic
Games men's singles and could cloud his U.S. Open preparations.
Murray said the injury, which he suffered during the second
set of his opening match on Wednesday, was due to a lack of time
to prepare for the switch to hard courts from grass.
"I decided the best thing was to rest it and try and make
sure I can let my body kind of adjust to the surface normally,"
Murray, who was scheduled to play Canada's Milos Raonic in a
last 16 match later on Thursday, told reporters.
"The hard court is, for me, the hardest on my body and it
always takes me a bit of time to getting used to playing on them
again and I hope it doesn't affect the next few weeks."
Murray, whose triumph at the London Games was on grass,
suffered the injury while chasing down a forehand and was
grimacing on the court after repeatedly grabbing his knee.
He called a medical timeout while leading his match with
Italy's Flavio Cipolla 6-1 3-2 and received about five minutes
of treatment before returning to the court to finish.
Murray, who made the decision to withdraw after a warm-up on
a bike earlier on Thursday, said his physiotherapist will be at
next week's Cincinnati Masters where he will have more treatment
and training before deciding how to proceed.
"The left knee, I've never really had many problems with it
beforehand so that was another reason for making this decision.
I want to make sure it's not something that I am going to play
through and maybe damage a little bit more," said Murray.
"It's not ideal ... I wasn't able to do anything to adjust
to the surface and get used to the movements at all so now I
will be able to do that and give it a few days and see how it
feels."
Murray's injury is the latest blow to a Toronto tournament
that was already dealing with the absence of world number one
Roger Federer and world number three Rafa Nadal.
The Toronto Masters in one of four lead-up events to the
Aug. 27-Sept. 9 U.S. Open, the year's final grand slam.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Brian Homewood)