Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
July 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Toronto Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 12-Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Alejandro Gonzalez (Colombia) 6-4 7-6(1) Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-3 7-6(6) Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-4 Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-3 6-1 Peter Polansky (Canada) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-0 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 7-6(5) 6-1 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 5-7 6-4 6-2 Steven Diez (Canada) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 3-6 6-3 6-2 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 7-6(4) 6-3 16-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 9-John Isner (U.S.) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 4-6 6-3 6-2
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35