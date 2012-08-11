Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4
Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Toronto Masters Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 14-Richard Gasquet(France)beat 8-John Isner(U.S.)7-6(3) 6-3
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-3 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 2-John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-0 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 7-6(3) 6-4
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) 3-6 6-2 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Gerald Melzer (Austria) 7-5 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-4 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 6-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 6-4