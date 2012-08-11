UPDATE 2-Tennis-Memphis International men's singles quarterfinal results

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-3 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 2-John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-0 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 7-6(3) 6-4