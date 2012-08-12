Tennis-Marseille Open men's singles results
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 1 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat 8-Benoit Paire (France) 5-7 7-5 7-6(4)
Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Toronto Masters Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Novak Djokovic(Serbia)beat 5-Janko Tipsarevic(Serbia)6-4 6-1 14-Richard Gasquet(France)beat 8-John Isner(U.S.)7-6(3) 6-3
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 1 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat 8-Benoit Paire (France) 5-7 7-5 7-6(4)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-7(4) 7-6(8) 6-2 Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 2-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-1 6-4
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-3 6-2 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat 7-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-0 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-4 2-Dominic Thiem (Aust